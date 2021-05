The timing system of the engine synchronizes the crankshaft and the camshaft. It ensures that the valves open and close at exactly the right time to inject fuel and remove exhaust gases.

This precise sequence must work perfectly and at any engine speed. After all, it ultimately determines how the engine runs, the power it delivers, the fuel consumption and emissions of the vehicle.

This video is sponsored by INA, a Schaeffler brand.