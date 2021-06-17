 VIDEO: Replacing All The Injectors
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Replacing All The Injectors

on

VIDEO: Power Steering Filter

on

VIDEO: Can a Weak Battery Cause EPS Problems?

on

VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Theft
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Power Steering Filter Video
play

VIDEO: Power Steering Filter

VIDEO: Replacing All The Injectors Video
play

VIDEO: Replacing All The Injectors

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Performance and Racing Parts Put Smiles On All Faces

Automotive: Performance and Racing Parts Put Smiles On All Faces
The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
VIDEO: Wyatt Blay, Continental's May Student of the Month

Video: VIDEO: Wyatt Blay, Continental’s May Student of the Month
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Replacing All The Injectors

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

There are a few telltale signs of a faulty fuel injector. This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products.
Advertisement

If your fuel injector is faulty, you may notice inconsistent power, misfiring, or a loss of fuel economy. Your check engine light might appear as well. Here are some common symptoms your fuel injector may be the culprit:

Advertisement
  • Your engine misfires. If there isn’t enough fuel during ignition, your engine will misfire. Your fuel injector might be dirty, clogged, or not opening properly.
  • You smell fuel. If a fuel injector leaks or doesn’t close properly, you might notice a strong smell of gasoline while driving.
  • There’s a loss of fuel mileage. Faulty fuel injectors deliver gasoline droplets instead of the mist, which ultimately eats your fuel economy. Either your fuel injector doesn’t close or is leaking excess gasoline

When one fuel injector fails (especially on a vehicle with higher mileage), you should replace all the injectors with a full new set. That’s because one worn out fuel injector means the other injectors have been subjected to the same extreme wear and. tear. Plus, if you only replace the worn-out injector, you risk creating fuel imbalance, because high mileage injectors have unmatched spray patterns that increase fuel consumption whereas new injectors have evenly matched spray patterns that increase fuel economy.

Advertisement

Although fuel injectors are individual, they are designed to work as part of a team with the other injectors. So, if you’re wondering if you can replace just one injector or all, the answer is almost always to replace them all.

Typically, the labor to replace one or all of them is the same. Most are attached to a common fuel rail in-line that needs to be removed to service one or a multitude of injectors. Another important thing to consider is that on some vehicles the intake or plenum will need to be removed to replace an injector which will have a much costlier labor rate to replace so it’s a good idea to replace them all at the same time.

Advertisement

In the long run, the most cost-effective repair is to replace the full set of injectors.

This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Failure Patterns

Video: VIDEO: What Is A Strut Assembly?

Video: VIDEO: What Happens When An ABS WSS Fails?

Video: VIDEO: Curing Common Misfire Codes With Information, Not Parts

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician