Video: VIDEO: Oil Life Monitor
VIDEO: Rodent Damaged Filters
When the temperatures drop, mice and other rodents may seek the warmth of an engine bay. Next to wires, the most munched item under the hood are the filters. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to inspect for rodent nests and why inspection of the filters needs to be performed regularly. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
