VIDEO: Servicing Blower Motor Resistors

Of all the vehicle components drivers are likely to take for granted, the blower motor resistor may be one of the most overlooked. Flip a switch, turn on the air conditioning or heater and air starts moving.

But what about when it doesn’t? Though the blower motor may often get the most attention (and a vicious rap or two on the top of the dashboard), behind the blower is a small component that has a big impact on the passenger compartment environment.

As the electrical signal to the blower motor resistor changes, it tells the blower motor to increase its speed and blow more air and vice versa.

Interestingly, though, when the fan is turned off, no power flows to the blower motor resistor.

When the fan is cranked up all the way the motor resistor is bypassed as well, so the flow of electricity doesn’t have to be modulated. It’s only between being completely off and totally on that the blower motor resistor has a job to do.

So, what don’t vehicle owners understand about a failed blower motor resistor?

First, the problem may be more complicated than just a failed resistor. Today’s complex heating and cooling systems put high amounts of current through the resistor connector, which can produce heat and melt the connector and resistor.