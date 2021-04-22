 VIDEO: Should Anti-Seize Be Applied On Spark Plug Threads?
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Should Anti-Seize Be Applied On Spark Plug Threads?

on

VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire?

on

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered To Work Together

on

VIDEO: Change HP Tire/Wheel Assemblies Safely
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire? Video
play

VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire?

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered To Work Together Video
play

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered To Work Together

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Should Anti-Seize Be Applied On Spark Plug Threads?

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Using anti-seize without reducing the required torque value can strip the threads. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
Advertisement

Let’s settle the debate! Anti-seize or no anti-seize on spark plug threads?

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Well, what is anti-seize?  Anti-seize compound is commonly applied to fasteners to prevent the threads from becoming galled or damaged, especially when dissimilar metals are involved. For people that live in locations where corrosion is a persistent issue, anti-seize is an invaluable tool to have, helping to prevent thread damage and contamination from corrosion. 

So, apply to spark plug threads? No! Why not? By doing so, you actually reduce torque values by 25% to 30%!

This is commonly forgotten and extremely important. Torque ratings on fasteners are based on their target clamping force. Anti-seize will act as a lubricant; those lubricating properties will significantly decrease the required torque to achieve the desired clamping force. This is often referred to as a torque multiplier. Using anti-seize without reducing the required torque value can strip the threads or stretch the bolt in extreme situations and cause over tightening of the spark plug and possibly even breakage of the plug.

Over tightening can also distort the spark plug shell, causing a leak which would allow blow by to pass through the gasket seal between the shell and insulator. 

Anti-seize can also affect the grounding ability of the spark plug in todays higher voltage ignition systems. 

Virtually all spark plugs now feature a special anti-seizure nickel or zinc-chromate shell plating. Basically, you can think of the plating as a replacement of thread compound or copper slip.

Advertisement

Most spark plug manufacturers do not recommend the use of it when installing new plugs. Most automobile manufacturers have no mention of applying it to spark plugs when replacing the plugs. 

Final recommendation: clean the threads of the head and install dry.

This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Lack Of Oil Attention Can Kill VVT Systems

Video: VIDEO: A Better Way To Check Wheel Bearings For Play

Video: VIDEO: Brake Pad Wear Sensors And How They Work

Video: VIDEO: Ford F-150 EPS Rack Replacement

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician