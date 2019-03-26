VIDEO: Signs Of A Power Steering Leak
Andrew Markel discusses power steering leaks, where to look for their telltale signs, and solutions to stop any further damage. Sponsored by Bar’s Leaks.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
