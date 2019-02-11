Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Spalling Effects On Wheel Bearings

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses spalling, and how this tiny imperfection can cause noise and damage on a wheel bearing down the line. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

