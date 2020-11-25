Video
Video

VIDEO: Spark Plug Electrode Wear And The Shape Of The Tip

 

We discuss how wear due to plasma erosion can change firing voltages. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
The gap between the electrodes of the spark plug is like a resistor. As the gap increases, the resistance increases. Even the shape of the electrode can change the resistance between the two electrodes. In this video we discuss how wear due to plasma erosion can change firing voltages. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

