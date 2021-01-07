Underhood: BMW Telematics
Video
VIDEO: Spotting A Hot Spot
Heat plays a role in the selection of lubricants and cleaners. This video is sponsored by WD-40 Brand.
All vehicles have hot and cold spots. Knowing where they are can help you pick the correct lubricants and cleaners.
The area around the brakes are a hot spot not only for heat, but corrosion as well. The rotors on a vehicle can reach over 400 degrees during a hard stop. Over thousands of miles, hot and cold cycles can accelerate corrosion between the rotor, hub and wheel.
Corrosion between these components can make the wheel impossible to remove for service, or the owner is stuck at the side of the road with a flat.
You could coat the surfaces hub and brake rotor with messy anti-seize. But you are always guaranteed to apply too much anti-seize with the bush in the jar. This is a safety issue because the excess grease can get on the brake rotor and pads and increase stopping distances. Also, the anti-seize can get onto the threads of the studs and change the torque value of the lug nuts.
There is a better way to achieve the same results that is safer and faster. Using WD-40 Specialist Dry Lube, spray the mounting surfaces on the wheel that make contact with the brake rotor and hub.
Dry Lube has polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE. This substance provides superior lubrication and long-lasting corrosion protection with no oily residue. It leaves behind a lubricating film that resists dirt, dust and oil buildups. WD-40 Specialist Dry Lube has a temperature range of -50 degrees to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can withstand the temperature of braking and stay put.
Another specialty application is under the hood. Even the simplest of vehicles have at least 25 sensors. All of these sensors have connectors that link the sensor to the wiring harness of the vehicle. The connectors could be near an exhaust manifold and reach more than 400 degrees.
Other sensors mounted to the engine and will reach at least 230 degrees. The heat cycles and harsh environments can cause problems with the male and female pins over time. Condensation and wicking through the wires and connector body can cause corrosion that looks like green fuzzies. Also, fretting from vibration can cause debris in the connector.
When the connection is compromised, the extra resistance can cause voltages to drop across the connector. When you have sensors that measure in milli-volts, it can cause driveability problems and check engine lights.
WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner can be used to remove corrosion and contaminants from inside the connector. It can be used on connectors for like this oxygen sensor or even battery terminals. With the Smart Straw, you can direct the blast with pinpoint accuracy, and it dries quickly.
No matter if it is a brake rotor or electrical connector, heat plays a role in the selection of lubricants and cleaners. Using products like these can make for a faster and longer lasting repair.
This video is sponsored by WD-40 Brand.