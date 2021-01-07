VIDEO: Spotting A Hot Spot

All vehicles have hot and cold spots. Knowing where they are can help you pick the correct lubricants and cleaners.

Click Here to Read More

The area around the brakes are a hot spot not only for heat, but corrosion as well. The rotors on a vehicle can reach over 400 degrees during a hard stop. Over thousands of miles, hot and cold cycles can accelerate corrosion between the rotor, hub and wheel.

Corrosion between these components can make the wheel impossible to remove for service, or the owner is stuck at the side of the road with a flat.

You could coat the surfaces hub and brake rotor with messy anti-seize. But you are always guaranteed to apply too much anti-seize with the bush in the jar. This is a safety issue because the excess grease can get on the brake rotor and pads and increase stopping distances. Also, the anti-seize can get onto the threads of the studs and change the torque value of the lug nuts.

There is a better way to achieve the same results that is safer and faster. Using WD-40 Specialist Dry Lube, spray the mounting surfaces on the wheel that make contact with the brake rotor and hub.

Dry Lube has polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE. This substance provides superior lubrication and long-lasting corrosion protection with no oily residue. It leaves behind a lubricating film that resists dirt, dust and oil buildups. WD-40 Specialist Dry Lube has a temperature range of -50 degrees to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can withstand the temperature of braking and stay put.