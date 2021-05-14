VIDEO: Staying In Your Prime During Oil Change Time

Immediately after an oil change, one of the most confusing issues techs face is failure to get oil pressure back into the the operating range.

Click Here to Read More

Though rare, is is possible for the oil pump to lose its prime during the oil change. When the used motor oil is drained from the engine, oil may also drain from the oil pump pickup tube or pump itself. When the oil is again installed, the pickup tube is submerged, trapping oil in the tube on the oil pump’s suction side.

Trapped air can cause cavitation and prevent the pump from producing oil flow and pressure.

Dont blame the filter for this problem. In many cases, if pressure fails to build there is simple solution but one you need to know about.

This video is sponsored by FRAM.