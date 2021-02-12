VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

A customer comes into a shop and asks why her blower motor is humming.

Click Here to Read More

The man behind the counter says, “Well, it might not know the words.”

As a service advisor, you are the conduit between the technician and the customer. You are also an advocate and EDUCATOR for the customer. Every day, you can create win-win situations that benefit the customer, technician and shop. One such opportunity can be blower motor repairs.

The next time a technician submits a repair order that recommends replacing the blower motor resistor, you might want to ask him to perform further inspections and tests of the blower motor and connectors. By doing this, you can avoid a comeback and increase sales.

Ask the technician if he inspected the HVAC case drain to ensure that water can drain properly. Also have him verify that the cabin air filter is clean or go ahead and recommend that a new one be installed.

Ask the technician if he inspected the blower motor, and performed a check to see how many amps it draws. Also, ask him if he looked at the connector for the blower motor resistor.