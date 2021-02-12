Video
VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

VIDEO: Belt Inspection

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

VIDEO: Belt Inspection

Video

VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

 

Be sure to inspect the blower motor and connectors. This video is sponsored by The Network Academy.
A customer comes into a shop and asks why her blower motor is humming.

The man behind the counter says, “Well, it might not know the words.”

As a service advisor, you are the conduit between the technician and the customer. You are also an advocate and EDUCATOR for the customer. Every day, you can create win-win situations that benefit the customer, technician and shop. One such opportunity can be blower motor repairs.

The next time a technician submits a repair order that recommends replacing the blower motor resistor, you might want to ask him to perform further inspections and tests of the blower motor and connectors. By doing this, you can avoid a comeback and increase sales.

Ask the technician if he inspected the HVAC case drain to ensure that water can drain properly.  Also have him verify that the cabin air filter is clean or go ahead and recommend that a new one be installed. 

Ask the technician if he inspected the blower motor, and performed a check to see how many amps it draws. Also, ask him if he looked at the connector for the blower motor resistor.

Why? As the original blower motor ages, it becomes more difficult to turn. This increases stress and heat on the blower motor resistor. Also, dirt and debris in the blower motor house can cause even more stress on the blower motor resistor, causing it to burn out.

The additional stress on the circuit from the old blower motor causes heat that damages the connector. This can cause the connector to melt and lead to a bad connection when the new blower motor resistor is installed.

If just the blower motor resistor is replaced, the new part could fail quickly and cause an unhappy customer. By inspecting the blower motor and connectors, you can provide the customer with a complete repair that takes only one trip.

It also provides your shop with additional parts and labor sales. This is a “win-win-win” for your customers, technicians and shop – and will have everyone singing your praises.

This video is sponsored by The Network Academy.

Connect