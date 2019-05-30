Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: The Dipstick Can Tell A Lot About A Vehicle

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: The Dipstick Can Tell A Lot About A Vehicle

VIDEO: Using Symptom-Based Lists To Add Value To Labor

VIDEO: Where Have The Fuel Pump Filters Gone?

VIDEO: Using Service Information To Look Up Tire Specs

VIDEO: Using Replacement Intervals And Inspection To Sell Air Filters

Drive Belt Checklist: What Are You Missing?

VIDEO: Theta Engine Crankshaft Recall And What It Means To The Technician

Brake Pad Wear Patterns: Reading The Brake Pads For Safety And Profit

VIDEO: Diagnosing Overheating Issues

VIDEO: Doing The Complete Disc Brake Job

Andrew Markel tells how just looking at the dipstick can tell a lot about how a customer has maintained a vehicle. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

Show Full Article