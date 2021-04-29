VIDEO: The Importance Of Measuring Vehicle Ride Height

Ride height is more important that ever for comfort but also for safety. ADAS technology with cameras and lane departure warning features mean even slight changes in ride height change the field of view of these critical systems.

Click Here to Read More

Different loading methods and spring fatigue over time will not only cause alignment angles to change but the aim of the cameras.

Ride height specs differ from vehicle to vehicle, so always follow manufacturers’ specifications.

Proper alignment technique can help determine what’s wrong and how to restore the specifications to proper angles.

This video presented by Hunter Engineering.