Automotive/Driveability
ago

VIDEO: The Most Overlooked Brake Master Cylinder Replacement Part

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Tomorrow's Tech, Continental Surprise November Student Of The Month At Ohio Technical College

Rolling Meadows High School Instructor Named November Finalist For 2020 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’

Former School Of The Year Instructor Roxanne Amiot Named 2019 SEMA-NACAT Award Winner

VIDEO: Rear Rotor Parking Brake Service

VIDEO: Scope Current Ramp To Check Coil's Secondary Circuit Function

VIDEO: Engineering Explained Tries To Find The Best Brake Pad

Maintenance Matters: A Tire In Winter

VIDEO: Scope Current Ramp To Check Coil's Secondary Circuit Function

PPG Unveils 2019 Automotive Color Stories, Reporting An Increase In Blue Hues

Have You Taken Our Student Career Survey? Get A Free Movie On Tomorrow's Tech

One of the most forgotten or misdiagnosed components is the seal between the master cylinder and the brake booster. If the seal or O-ring is leaking, it can cause a driveability issues with poor idle quality and lean DTC codes. Also, it can cause a hard brake pedal complaint from the driver. Andrew Markel covers how to inspect, replace and condition this critical seal. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Courtesy of Underhood Service.

Show Full Article