The sign of an experienced technician is not how much torque they can apply to an oil filter or drain plug, but if they can apply the correct levels of torque. When tightening the oil filter or drain plug, more torque does not mean a tighter seal. In fact, too much force can cause a leak. In this video, Andrew Markel covers the correct procedures for oil filter and drain plug installation. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
VIDEO: The Right Amount Of Torque For An Oil Change
