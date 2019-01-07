Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: The Role Of Dispersants In Engine Oil

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses the formation of carbon during the combustion process, and how the proper engine oil can prevent sludging in the engine. Sponsored by MAHLE.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

