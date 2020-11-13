Video
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Tips For Oil Filter O-Rings

 

Here are three tips for dealing with O-rings. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Cartridge oil filters are becoming more common as OEMs are looking to reduce the vehicle’s overall impact on the environment. But the rules are different for canister style oil filters. The one new item are O-Rings that seal the cap and filter. Here are three tips for dealing with O-rings.

Be gentle when removing the O-Rings: Never use a tool method to cut the O-Rings off the housing — doing so may accidentally damage the threads or sealing surface. Even the smallest scratch or gouge can cause a leak on a plastic or nylon cap.

Lay out the old and new O-Rings on a bench. Some new applications may require up to four new O-Rings, and some filter kits have multiple O-Rings in the package to fit different applications. When the new filter is unboxed, use the old O-Rings as a basis of comparison when looking at the new ones.

Apply oil to the O-Rings: Always apply clean engine oil to the new O-Rings and the grooves in the housing cap. This helps to create a better seal because the O-Rings will not bunch up or twist when the housing is installed.

Always inspect the housing for leaks after the vehicle is started. This way you will know the customer will not have any leaks down the road. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

