Carley Millhone was named the editor of Tomorrow’s Tech in 2017 and joined Babcox Media in 2015 as associate editor of Tire Review. Prior to joining Tire Review, Carley interned with the Chautauquan Daily in southwestern New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and a minor in writing from Kent State University.

Ignition coils are a small, but vital part of engine performance. On the ASE A8 test, you’ll be tested on engine performance, which includes identifying potential ignition coil failure.

In a new episode of Tech Test Prep, Carley Millhone shares what you need to know about ignition coil failure to pass the A8. Sponsored by Blue Streak by Standard.

