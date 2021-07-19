 VIDEO: Turbo Copper Nuts Should Never Be Reused
VIDEO: Turbo Copper Nuts Should Never Be Reused

VIDEO: Turbo Copper Nuts Should Never Be Reused
VIDEO: Turbo Copper Nuts Should Never Be Reused

VIDEO: Turbo Copper Nuts Should Never Be Reused

 

Copper nuts that hold turbochargers should never be reused. This video is sponsored by Elring.
Why do Turbochargers have copper nuts?

Fasteners that hold a exhaust manifold to a cylinder head or turbocharger to the manifold have a tough life. The nuts and studs have to endure countless heat cycles that can range from ambient temperatures to in excess of 700º F. OEMs may use special fasteners made of copper to prevent the components coming loose.

Andrew Markel explains why the copper nuts holding turbos give an extremely reliable hold – but should always be replaced when servicing the components.

This video is sponsored by Elring, Das Original.

In this article:,
