Undercar: The Science Behind Traction And Braking
Video
VIDEO: Understanding The Need for Vehicle Speed Sensors
Speed sensors provide crucial vehicle information. This video sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.
If your vehicle has 4 high resolution wheel speed sensors, why does it need a vehicle speed sensor? Modern vehicles with 11 speed transmissions, all wheel drive, transfer cases, and more need to know the vehicle speed now more than ever. This “vehicle speed” is also known as the output shaft speed. These sensors are also used for the odometer on the vehicle and if not functioning properly, the vehicle mileage and speed will not show up.
This video is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.