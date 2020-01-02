Brake pads and rotors turn forward motion into heat using friction. Different friction formulations create stopping power using either adhesive or abrasive friction. Andrew Markel discusses how ceramic and semi-metallic brake pads can improve rotor wear in order to reduce disc thickness variation and pulsation. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
VIDEO: Understanding The Relationship Between Brake Pads, Pulsation
