VIDEO: Understanding The Relationship Between Brake Pads, Pulsation

Brake pads and rotors turn forward motion into heat using friction. Different friction formulations create stopping power using either adhesive or abrasive friction. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Brake pads and rotors turn forward motion into heat using friction. Different friction formulations create stopping power using either adhesive or abrasive friction. Andrew Markel discusses how ceramic and semi-metallic brake pads can improve rotor wear in order to reduce disc thickness variation and pulsation. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

