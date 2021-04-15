VIDEO: Water Pump Gasket And Seal Replacement

Here’s a question for students studying for the ASE G1 test.

When replacing a water pump, Technician A says you should use a new gasket or seal. Technician B says the alignment and tension of the accessory drive belt should be checked.

Who’s right?

The answer is both Technician A and Technician B have the right idea. Joe Keene explains why.

This video is presented by Carter.