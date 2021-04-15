Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
Video
VIDEO: Water Pump Gasket And Seal Replacement
When replacing a water pump, other components need attention too. This ASE G1 Test Prep video is presented by Carter.
Here’s a question for students studying for the ASE G1 test.
When replacing a water pump, Technician A says you should use a new gasket or seal. Technician B says the alignment and tension of the accessory drive belt should be checked.
Who’s right?
The answer is both Technician A and Technician B have the right idea. Joe Keene explains why.
