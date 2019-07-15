VIDEO: What Brake Pad Wear Can Tell You About The Hardware
Andrew Markel discusses how you can tell the condition of the brake system and hardware by looking at the wear patterns on the pads. Sponsored by Carlson.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Spark Plug Design And Torque Specs
VIDEO: Timing Belts: The Right Tension In The Right Temperature Range
VIDEO: Always Use A New Axle Nut
VIDEO: What Brake Pad Wear Can Tell You About The Hardware
Andrew Markel discusses how you can tell the condition of the brake system and hardware by looking at the wear patterns on the pads. Sponsored by Carlson.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.