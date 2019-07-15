Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: What Brake Pad Wear Can Tell You About The Hardware

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: Spark Plug Design And Torque Specs

VIDEO: Timing Belts: The Right Tension In The Right Temperature Range

VIDEO: Always Use A New Axle Nut

VIDEO: What Brake Pad Wear Can Tell You About The Hardware

Understanding Crankshaft Position Sensors

Understanding Today’s Performance Brake Components

VIDEO: Inspecting Bent Strut Rods

VIDEO: Use Coolant Color To Check Service History

VIDEO: Serpentine Belts: What Are They Made Of?

VIDEO: How Do Suspension Components Stay Together?

Andrew Markel discusses how you can tell the condition of the brake system and hardware by looking at the wear patterns on the pads. Sponsored by Carlson.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

Show Full Article