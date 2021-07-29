VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do?

In this episode of KYB TV, I’m going to share some facts about what shocks & struts do. If you don’t know what they do, a replacement recommendation can be difficult to understand. The truth is that “worn” shocks reduce vehicle control and can cause accidents.

Most people wouldn’t want to drive a vehicle that has less control than it should; one that’s hard to stop or if the steering was loose and all over the road. In a nutshell, that’s what shocks and struts are there for; to help control the vehicle.

Shocks & struts affect all of the most critical vehicle controls: Steering, Braking & Traction. How they do that is by keeping the vehicle stable AND controlling the tires so they have the maximum road contact.

Actually, if your vehicle could stay perfectly level when braking or steering; and if the tires never moved up and down, you probably wouldn’t need shocks and struts… but the ride would be awful.