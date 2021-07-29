 VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do? -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do?

on

BOLT ON And DRIVE To Host Free Webinar

on

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information

on

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

BOLT ON And DRIVE To Host Free Webinar

VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do? Video
play

VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan

Undercar: The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: What Do Shocks And Struts Do?

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The truth is that “worn” shocks reduce vehicle control and can cause accidents. This video is sponsored by KYB TV.
Advertisement

In this episode of KYB TV, I’m going to share some facts about what shocks & struts do. If you don’t know what they do, a replacement recommendation can be difficult to understand. The truth is that “worn” shocks reduce vehicle control and can cause accidents.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Most people wouldn’t want to drive a vehicle that has less control than it should; one that’s hard to stop or if the steering was loose and all over the road. In a nutshell, that’s what shocks and struts are there for; to help control the vehicle.

Shocks & struts affect all of the most critical vehicle controls: Steering, Braking & Traction. How they do that is by keeping the vehicle stable AND controlling the tires so they have the maximum road contact.

Actually, if your vehicle could stay perfectly level when braking or steering; and if the tires never moved up and down, you probably wouldn’t need shocks and struts… but the ride would be awful.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, a vehicle’s suspension springs “allow” movement and they create bounce. The springs allow the vehicle to dip, sway, lean and pitch. Without any shocks or struts to help control the springs, a vehicle would be an “out of control” bouncy mess, that that no one would want to drive.

Shocks and struts are movement dampers mounted in the front and the rear, between the vehicle body and tires. Imagine just a small bump in the road: When the tire goes up you lose traction. When you lose traction, you lose steering and braking control. The shocks and struts resist and control both movements with just the right balance between ride comfort and vehicle control.

Advertisement

Your tires go up and down hundreds of times during every mile that you drive. Every one of them has to be controlled by the shocks. When the shocks are in control… you’re in control.

Thanks for watching!

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Replacing Your Wiper Blades

Video: VIDEO: The Benefits Of Injector Balance Testing

Video: VIDEO: Turbo Copper Nuts Should Never Be Reused

Video: VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician