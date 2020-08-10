Connect with us
VIDEO: What Else Should Be Replaced With The Strut?

 

Complete a thorough inspection to increase profitability. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
If you are replacing a strut on a vehicle, you need to inspect the sway bar links and look up if there are cam bolts that can make camber adjustable. The sway bar links will make sure the suspension is silent after the strut is replaced and they probably need replacement due to wear. Cam bolts that hold the knuckle to the strut can allow for camber adjustments during the entire life of the vehicle. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

