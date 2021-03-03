VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec?

The minimum wear specifications for brake rotors are not about heat, warping or brake fade. The minimum wear specifications are about the hydraulic health of the brake caliper.

Click Here to Read More

Engineers determine the minimum thickness of the rotor by looking what could happen if the pads are worn to their minimum specifications and the pistons in the caliper are fully extended.

If the pads and rotors are below the specifications the caliper could experience a hydraulic failure. In this video, we cover why you should always measure brake rotor thickness.

This video is sponsored by ADVICS.