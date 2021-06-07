Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
VIDEO: What Happens When An ABS WSS Fails?
Common wheel bearing failures and the resulting codes. This video is sponsored by NTN.
When a wheel speed sensor is giving erratic speed reading or is no longer generating a signal, several things happen. First, the ABS will be deactivated and the ABS MIL will illuminate in the instrument cluster. Also, a code will be stored indicating which wheel has failed and the performance issue of the sensor.
In this video, Andrew Markel walks through a common wheel bearing failure and the resulting codes.
