VIDEO: What If Spark Plugs Are Not Replaced?

 

Worn spark plugs can cause more damage to an engine than you might think. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
Not replacing the spark plugs at the OE recommended replacement intervals can do more harm than you might think. If the tip of the spark plug is damaged or worn away, it’s going to take more energy in the secondary to fire that spark plug. This can damage a coil over time. Andrew Markel discusses the different ways worn spark plugs can damage an engine.

This video is sponsored by Autolite.

