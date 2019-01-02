VIDEO: What Is A Squealer?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Andrew Markel discusses brake pads and the ubiquitous “squealer,” and how it helps customers with maintenance intervals. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.