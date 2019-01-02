Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: What Is A Squealer?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

What DOT Really Means: The Do’s And Don’ts Of Inspection And Replacement

Measuring Brake Pedals And Pads

VIDEO: What Is A Squealer?

VIDEO: Front End Repair Checklist For Pothole Season

VIDEO: Three Tips For Engine Replacement

VIDEO: Three Tips For Engine Replacement

GM Autoride Diagnostics, Service And Conversion

VIDEO: Checking For Bearing Cleanliness

VIDEO: Reading Edge Codes On Brake Pads

VIDEO: Regenerative Braking On Hybrid Vehicles

Andrew Markel discusses brake pads and the ubiquitous “squealer,” and how it helps customers with maintenance intervals. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

Show Full Article