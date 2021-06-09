What Is A Strut Assembly?

A strut assembly is a group of matched components, already put together to help restore a vehicle’s ride height and handling capabilities.

Strut Assemblies include a new strut, coil spring, strut mount as well as a protection boot, jounce bumper and spring insulators. KYB Strut-Plus assemblies use the highest quality, best performing components and are assembled by a professional.

The quality and performance of every part of a strut assembly matters. The best strut won’t work well with a poorly made coil spring or a mount with the wrong rubber compound. This is why KYB designs every piece to work together and why every Strut-Plus is tested on vehicles in North America. Some lower cost strut assemblies are built to fit multiple vehicles.