Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently publisher of Engine Builder. He also has been editorial liaison between Babcox and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) for the past 12 years. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.

No matter the style of the ignition coil, where it is mounted, or how many cylinders it provides with spark, all coils have zero moving parts and sealed. Less expensive ignition coils use resins that are less resistant to vibration, heat and endless heat cycles under the hood. Taking a risk on a cheap ignition coil from an unknown source can put an engine at risk. Sponsored by Blue Streak.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.