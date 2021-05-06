VIDEO: What ZDDP Is, What It Does and Why It Matters

The common element between all engine components is the engine oil. Oil is the lifeblood of the engine and is pumped under pressure to the internal parts. In addition to lubricating, motor oil must cool, provide corrosion protection and a method of removing contaminants. The main parts needing oil for lubrication is the valvetrain including the camshaft & lifters, bearings, and pistons.

Engines built today are far more complex than they were just a decade ago. Bearing clearances have significantly decreased while compression ratios have increased. The usage of turbo chargers and variable valve timing has caused a smaller 4-cylinder engine to be more powerful and more efficient than their bigger brother V-8 engines from 30 years ago.

Over the years motor oils have had to change as well to meet these more demanding engines.

The days of using 10W-30 motor oil have long been replaced by the lower weight engine oils such as 0W-20. In the past the oil companies were able to keep the engine oil backward compatible, meaning this engine oil worked on new and old engines. However, now with the reduction of Zinc in the oil, these oils sold today do not offer the metal protection older or high-performance engines require.

This doesn’t mean that you’ll need to scour the internet for hours to try and purchase a few bottles of old stock motor oil from the basement of a retired oil distributor to use in your older engine. You just need to give todays oil a a little bit of help. Rislone Hy-per Lube Engine Oil ZDDP Supplement is a petroleum-based oil performance “booster”.