Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Video
VIDEO: What ZDDP Is, What It Does and Why It Matters
Today’s engines are more complex than ever – their motor oil often needs help. This video sponsored by Rislone.
The common element between all engine components is the engine oil. Oil is the lifeblood of the engine and is pumped under pressure to the internal parts. In addition to lubricating, motor oil must cool, provide corrosion protection and a method of removing contaminants. The main parts needing oil for lubrication is the valvetrain including the camshaft & lifters, bearings, and pistons.
Engines built today are far more complex than they were just a decade ago. Bearing clearances have significantly decreased while compression ratios have increased. The usage of turbo chargers and variable valve timing has caused a smaller 4-cylinder engine to be more powerful and more efficient than their bigger brother V-8 engines from 30 years ago.
Over the years motor oils have had to change as well to meet these more demanding engines.
The days of using 10W-30 motor oil have long been replaced by the lower weight engine oils such as 0W-20. In the past the oil companies were able to keep the engine oil backward compatible, meaning this engine oil worked on new and old engines. However, now with the reduction of Zinc in the oil, these oils sold today do not offer the metal protection older or high-performance engines require.
This doesn’t mean that you’ll need to scour the internet for hours to try and purchase a few bottles of old stock motor oil from the basement of a retired oil distributor to use in your older engine. You just need to give todays oil a a little bit of help. Rislone Hy-per Lube Engine Oil ZDDP Supplement is a petroleum-based oil performance “booster”.
It contains high levels of Zinc and Phosphorus additives along with mixed esters to help better protect internal engine components including pistons, flat tappet camshafts, lifters and the valvetrain. When installed, Rislone Engine Oil Supplement with Zinc Treatment cools and lubricates these moving parts better then oil alone.
The clinging properties hold the oil to metal parts preventing wear and dry starts. This is especially important at engine start up when most wear occurs. That is why they say one of the worst things you can do is start your engine. These special additives also prevent oil thinning at high temperatures where normal oil fails.
ZDDP, is basically a combination of zinc and phosphorus. When put under pressure, like between a flat tappet camshaft and a lifter, it attaches to the metal surface and becomes a sacrificial wear material. Beyond being an anti-wear additive, it also is a corrosion inhibitor. This supplement contains tackifiers and mixed esters that have an attraction for metal surfaces. This allows the oil to hold onto the metal surface instead of just running off like normal motor oil does over time.
For best protection, this should be used with every oil change in combination with a good quality motor oil. Also, it can be used to top off oil levels as needed to improve engine protection between oil changes. Rislone Hy-per Lube works with all petroleum-based motor oils including conventional, high mileage and synthetic formulas.
This video is sponsored by Rislone.