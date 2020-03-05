VIDEO: Wheel Speed Sensor Codes For Circuit Integrity

Click Here to Read More

In a previous video, we talked about ABS code C1158 and how it was activated by the customer driving and disturbing the air gap on the wheel speed sensor. This video below discusses wheel speed sensor codes that can occur the second the key is turned.

By the time a driver puts their vehicle in gear, the ABS system knows the health of the wheel speed sensor circuits. It does this by sending a known voltage through the circuit. If no voltage comes back, the ABS system knows there is an open or break in the circuit. If the same voltage comes back, the circuit is shorted to ground. If too much voltage comes back, it is a short to power. If not the right amount of power comes back, it knows there is high or low resistance in the circuit at the sensor or in the wire.