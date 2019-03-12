Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Why Do Rotors Corrode On The Inside First?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

Andrew Markel talks about brake rotor corrosion, and why they seem to always corrode on the inside first. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

