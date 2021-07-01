Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Video
VIDEO: Why Do Spark Plugs Have A Smaller Gap?
A tighter spark plug gap can increase power and reduce emissions. This video is sponsored by NGK and NTK.
You may have noticed that spark plug gaps have been getting smaller while engines have been getting making more power. The reason for the shift in the gap and power is the timing of the spark.
In this video we cover how a tighter spark plug gap can increase power and reduce emissions.
This video is sponsored by NGK and NTK.