VIDEO: Why You Should Replace All Coils And Plugs

When an engine is designed, each cylinder is an exact copy of one another. Meaning the injectors, spark plugs, and ignition coils are also engineered to function the same regardless of which cylinder they serve. With all the cylinders the same, the engine is balanced. It also means all the coils are subjected to equal heat and vibration under the vehicle’s hood.

If the engineers use a balanced approach in designing the engine’s ignition system, why would you use an imbalanced approach to repair it?

It is not uncommon for one coil to fail and cause a DTC like P0301 for a specific cylinder misfire or a DTC for the ignition circuit like a P0351 indicating a malfunction or open in the primary side of the coil.

The root cause is heat and vibration can break down the epoxy resin that holds the primary and secondary windings. Even the coil windings can be damaged by heat and vibration—this is one of the most common causes of these codes.