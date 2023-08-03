VinFast Breaks Ground at New EV Manufacturing Facility

VinFast announced it broke ground at its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing site, located within the Triangle Innovation Point in Chatham County, North Carolina. VinFast’s US factory project is the first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

The plant, which has a Phase 1 total investment of up to $2 billion, spans an area of approximately 1,800 acres and is divided into five main production areas, including a body shop, general assembly, press shop, paint shop and an energy center, according to VinFast. There will also be other functional facilities on the factory premises.

In the initial phase, the factory will focus on building VinFast’s VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 electric vehicles with an expected production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year, the company says. The supplier base for components and materials will be primarily concentrated in the US, Vietnam and a few other countries. Future expansion and updates for the factory will be identified in the next phase.

VinFast said its electric vehicle manufacturing plant is expected to commence production in 2025, creating an ecosystem of suppliers and thousands of jobs.