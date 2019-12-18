Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Rochester, New Hampshire – left to right: Tyler Lynn – VIP Service Manager, Kyle Repucci – Superintendent of Schools, SAU-54 Rochester, New Hampshire, Sandie MacDonald – Assistant Superintendent, SAU-54 Rochester, New Hampshire, Allyn Belair – VIP Market Manager

VIP Tires & Service, a full-service automotive repair, maintenance and tire shop with 59 locations across New England, announced recently that it has donated $20,720 to five school districts in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. These donations were a result of the company’s Oil Changes for Education initiative, a program offering consumers $10 oil changes with 100% of the proceeds going to the local school systems. In advance of the holiday, school officials from the locations listed below were invited to their local VIP store to receive the donation.

Topsham, ME – $4,460

Westbrook, ME – $4,440

Lawrence, MA – $5,090

Gorham, NH – $2,690

Rochester, NH – $3,860

“It was wonderful to see so many people show up for an oil change to support the schools in the communities we serve,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO, VIP Tires & Service. “Being able to make these donations is meaningful to us. A huge thank you to everyone who participated and for thinking of us for their automotive needs.”

VIP’s Oil Changes for Education program ran from early September through mid-November at its five participating stores. To-date, VIP has raised $32,005 for school systems across New England. The funds are used by the schools in a variety of ways, including furthering curriculum needs and improving school activities.

“VIP Tires & Service plans to continue this program in the future,” continued Winkeler. “Supporting our local communities is part of our company culture and something all of our employees can get behind.”