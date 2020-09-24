Virtual AAPEX Experience Announces Training Lineup

At no cost to attendees, the Virtual AAPEX Experience is offering technical and management training on the top issues, challenges and opportunities facing automotive service and repair professionals. The free training, which is valued at hundreds of dollars, will be provided from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST), Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5. Registration is required and can be completed at: www.aapexshow.com/register.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Industry trainers will lead classes geared toward shop owners, technicians and service advisors, although all aftermarket professionals are welcome to attend. Classes are identified as beginner, intermediate and advanced, and many are accredited toward the Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations. Trainers include: Jim Wilson and Tony Salas, Group Training Academy; Richard Cregar, Automotive Training Authority (ATA); Bill Haas and Sara Fraser, Haas Performance Consulting; Cecil Bullard, Institute for Automotive Business Excellence; Mike Reynolds, Mobile Automotive Service Solutions (MASS); Eric Ziegler, EZ Diagnostic Solutions Inc.; Murray Voth, RPM Training; Jeremy O’Neal, Advisorfix; Greg Bunch, Aspen Auto Clinic; John Thornton, Autotrain Inc.; Rick White,180BIZ; Maylan Newton, Educational Seminars Institute; and Bob Ward, Perpetual Business. The instructor-led technical training will cover many topics, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) diagnostics and calibrations, European diagnostics, labscope usage and controller area networks (CANs).

Advertisement