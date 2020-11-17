Virtual AAPEX Experience Extends Access To Training Content

The Virtual AAPEX Experience is offering its training content at no cost to automotive aftermarket professionals until Dec. 5, even if they didn’t register and attend the experience in early November. New users should sign up for on demand access on the AAPEX website to receive their login credentials.

Attendees who already have credentials should simply login to the virtual platform for on demand content, which includes technical and management training valued at hundreds of dollars and taught by the industry’s top instructors. Many sessions are accredited and topics range from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) calibrations and diagnostics, Controller Area Networks (CANs) and European diagnostics, to attracting top talent, strategies for effective leadership and next generation diagnostic sales skills.

All product and equipment demos from the experience are available in the Joe’s Garage On Demand Library, while the ASE On Demand Library includes three sessions: “A New Path to Recertification,” “ASE Section 609 Update and Other MVAC Service News” and “How to Successfully Establish an Effective CTE Advisory Committee.”

Aftermarket professionals also may access on demand content from the Keynote Session, “What to Expect on the Road Ahead,” and the Government Advocacy Town Hall, which celebrated the “yes” vote on Massachusetts Right to Repair and discussed, “What the Election Results Mean for Our Business.”

The Virtual AAPEX Experience, Nov. 3 – Nov. 5, served as the hub of training, insights and connections for the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry. It featured instructor- and exhibitor-led training, product and equipment demos from industry suppliers, the New Product Showcase, and opportunities to connect one-on-one with exhibitors to talk products and conduct business.