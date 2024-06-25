 Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 is based on its next-gen EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 372 miles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Volvo Cars‘ factory outside Charleston, South Carolina, started building its new electric flagship SUV – and the first customer deliveries are scheduled for the second half of this year. The EX90 not only expands the company’s portfolio of fully electric cars, but also represents a paradigm shift for the company as it is the first Volvo car powered by core computing technology, Volvo Cars said.

Related Articles

“The fully electric Volvo EX90 is the start of a new era for Volvo Cars – a new era for safety, sustainability and human-centric technology,” Jim Rowan, chief executive at Volvo Cars, said. “The EX90 is proudly manufactured in the USA and reflects our long-term commitment to our people in South Carolina and the broader US market.”

Volvo Cars’ first manufacturing plant in the United States opened in the summer of 2018 just outside Charleston. Today, the Charleston plant produces the EX90 and the S60 sedan, and it has the capacity to build up to 150,000 cars per year, the company said.

In recent years, Volvo Cars said it has made extensive investments in the facility. According to Volvo Cars, the body shop and paint shop have been renewed and expanded significantly, while the plant now also has a battery pack production line.

The EX90 is based on its next-generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 600 km (approx. 372 miles), Volvo Cars said. The company adds the EX90 is also powered by next-generation passive and active safety technology and software informed by a broad suite of sensors.

The EX90 comes with a powerful core system, is always connected and can be improved over time through software updates, according to Volvo Cars. These updates are delivered by Volvo’s software engineers, enabled by AI and informed by real-time data collection.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Honda Launches Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in Ohio

Production of the 2025 CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell EV begins at Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Honda celebrated the start of production of the all-new CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio. It is the only FCEV made in America, as well as the first production1 hydrogen FCEV in the United States to combine an all-new U.S.-made fuel cell system with plug-in EV charging capability, according to the latest press information.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GreenPower Launches EV Star Utility Truck

The EV Star Utility Truck is purpose-built and fully customizable to fit a range of vocational applications and utility use cases.

By Christian Hinton
Automotive, Mining Sectors Meet for Battery EV Conference

The 2024 BEV In-Depth conference explored the EV battery supply chain and zero-emission vehicle advancements.

By Christian Hinton
Highland Named One Of TIME’s Most Influential Companies

Highland was recognized in the category of Pioneers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Modine Helps Fortify Zero-Emission Bus Fleet in Wisconsin

Racine transit system zero-emission buses are equipped with Modine EVantage to increase longevity and range.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Advanced Cooling System Technologies: Hybrid & EVs

Learn how to keep your hybrid or electric vehicle running smoothly and efficiently.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Announces Development of Mobile EV Charging Truck

New PowerUP mobile charging system provides increased versatility and 100% zero emissions power generation capable of delivering on demand, mobile DC fast-charging.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hansen Motorsport, SKF Align for 2024 World RX Season

The Scandinavian Touring Car Championship will premiere the world’s first 100% electric national touring car championship June 8-9, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Announces Sale of 50 Bollinger EV Trucks

EnviroCharge will install its mobile clean-propane-powered charging system on the Bollinger B4 chassis cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.

By Emma Henderson