 VW 2.0L TDI Diesel Service Opportunities

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

VW 2.0L TDI Diesel Service Opportunities

The official designation of the 2.0L TDI engine is the EA189, CBEA or CJAA, a 16-valve engine with a cast-iron block and aluminum cylinder head.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

Although the dust has settled on the VW Diesel gate scandal, the story is still not over for diesel cars that were bought back by VW. You may have noticed that there are a lot of 2009-2015 diesel Jettas, Bugs and Golfs hitting used
car lots.

Related Articles

If you look at their title history, you may see an interesting two-year gap where they racked up only 15 to 20 miles. These 2.0L TDI VWs were purchased from customers in 2016 and 2017. During this period, VW fixed the emissions problems by reflashing the ECM and installing a larger catalytic converter and diesel particulate filter (DPF). In late 2019, they started selling the fixed cars at auction to dealers.

These vehicles meet the emission standards, and the cheat code for emissions was deleted. The only side effect is a small loss in power and a greater thirst for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). The 2009-2014 cars now have a four-year/48,000-mile emissions warranty from the date of modification. 2015 cars have a five-year/60,000-mile emissions warranty. This emissions warranty covers a lot of parts, so check
the warranty if the car was purchased recently.

The official designation of the 2.0L TDI engine is the EA189, CBEA or CJAA, a 16-valve engine with a cast-iron block and aluminum cylinder head. The engine is always turbocharged with direct injection.

Oil Changes

VW recommends changing the oil every 10,000 miles and specifies that the 5W-30 oil must meet the VW 507 00 standard. This specification has reduced levels of certain additives that can damage the DPF. Also, using a high-quality oil will prevent carbon buildup problems that can clog the EGR valve, filter and cooler.

Fluids and Filters

Keeping a diesel running for a long time requires regular maintenance. The cabin air and fuel filters need to be replaced every 20,000 miles. The air filter is listed as a 60,000-mile item in the factory schedule, but it should be inspected regularly.

VW specifies in the service schedule that the transmission fluid and filter need to be serviced every 40,000 miles.

Diesel Particulate Filter

The 2.0L TDI engine’s DPF is a replacement item that should be inspected at 120,000 and checked every 20,000 miles thereafter, according to VW. The system performs a periodic regeneration mode and a passive regeneration when the conditions are optimal, like cruising on the freeway. The condition of the DPF is checked with pressure sensors before and after the unit. If too much of a pressure differential is detected, a regeneration cycle is started. If the customer drives short distances, the regeneration cycle could be interrupted and never completed. Some scan tools can force a regeneration cycle.

EGR Valve and Cooler

The water-cooled EGR system can be prone to internal carbon buildup and the valve can be obstructed with carbon. When this occurs, it will trigger code P0401 for insufficient flow. The carbon can be removed, but the cooler may require replacement if the buildup is too great. The EGR system has a filter after the DPF and before the EGR cooler. The pressure sensor for the DPF also acts as a method to measure exhaust gas flow through the EGR system. If the filter is clogged and causing codes, the issue might be upstream or possibly with the injectors.

Exhaust Pressure Valve

Another valve that can cause problems is the exhaust pressure control valve. This valve is located under the car after the particulate filter and increases back pressure to improve performance and emissions. Its location means it is subjected to salt spray from the front wheels. The shaft for the flap seizes due to corrosion and causes codes:

  • P047F: Exhaust Pressure Control Valve Stuck Open
  • P0477: Exhaust Pressure Control Valve Low
  • P048A: Exhaust Pressure Control Valve Stuck Closed

In some cases, the exhaust flow can affect EGR performance and cause code P0411. If you have the correct scan tool software, you can actuate the valve to test operation. If the exhaust pressure valve is seized, VW has introduced an improved valve.

Timing Belt

The 2.0L TDI engine uses a timing belt that should be replaced every 130,000 miles. The belt drives the high-pressure fuel pump and water pump. Since the interval is 130,000 miles, it is key to use a timing belt kit that replaces the water pump, tensioner and idler pulleys.

VW is no longer selling diesel cars or SUVs in the US. Even before Dieselgate, they made the switch to small-displacement direct-injected and turbocharged engines. But, VW still has a loyal and growing following for the diesel power.

You May Also Like

Diesel

1,000-HP Capable 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

This diesel engine is for sale and you don’t want to miss out on its specs, check it out!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

We’ve all seen the world change due to the pandemic. However, the affect it’s had on our industry is still being felt in some ways. Namely, a longer wait for engine parts and components, which results in longer build times than otherwise would be expected.

Recently, Nick Stoner, a customer of Kill Devil Diesel, experienced this first-hand. He turned to Jared Alderson and the team at Kill devil Diesel in Poplar Branch, NC for a 6.7L Powerstroke engine – a build Nick wanted to be capable of 1,000 horsepower to give his street truck better performance.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Turbocharged 5.9L Common Rail Cummins Engine in a 1947 Ford

After sitting in his father-in-law’s backyard for a number of years, this 1947 Ford was gifted to Chase Wells’ wife. Chase owns 1 Way Diesel Performance and knew someday he’d bring the truck back to life. Check out the result!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 6.7L Second Gen Cummins Engine

Thanks to attending a truck pull event at an early age, Sean Purdy can’t shake his passion for diesel trucks and engines. He recently completed a fresh build on his 1999 Ram 2500 with a turbocharged 6.7L Cummins second gen-swapped engine.

By Greg Jones
Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins Engine

As an industrial millwright, Devan Leeds has a lot of knowledge and skills with his hands. He’s also a thrill seeker when it comes to high-speed vehicles. Case in point, his ’03 Ram 2500, which features a rowdy, turbocharged 5.9L Cummins engine under the hood. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound-Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Steve Burton of New Performance Automotive and Chris Moore of Flatwoods Diesel Performance recently teamed up to build this compound-turbo 6.0L Powerstroke engine. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

VW/Audi PCV Service

The PCV valve uses the vacuum from the intake manifold to regulate the flow of gases from the crankcase.

By Nadine Battah
Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

Misfire faults have been related to conditions like loose/damaged electrical connections, poor circuit grounds and more.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New ProMAXX Diesel Fuel Injector Seal Puller/Saver ProKits

Ford Power Stroke 6.7L & GM Duramax 6.6L ProKits easily remove compression seals and shorten repair times.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Diesel

Today’s profiles are actively servicing heavy-duty vehicles in the Southwest.

By Doug Kaufman