 VW/AUDI/BMW/Mercedes: Brake Pad Wear Sensors Diagnostics
VW/AUDI/BMW/Mercedes: Brake Pad Wear Sensors Diagnostics

Undercar

VW/AUDI/BMW/Mercedes: Brake Pad Wear Sensors Diagnostics

BMW, VW/Audi and Mercedes use brake pad wear sensors. How do you tell if a sensor is defective or worn?
on

On most German imports, there are brake pad wear sensors. These are more than just wires that break when the last 3 mm to 5 mm of pad material makes contact with the rotor. These sensors can warn the driver and technician of the state of the brake pads long before it becomes a safety problem.

Brake pad wear sensors have been around for more than 40 years. But in the past decade, they have evolved so that brake wear can be estimated. This has allowed the driver to pick the right time to have their brake pads replaced.

Old School

Most older brake pad wear systems had a sensor at each corner of the vehicle on the inboard pad. These systems can vary in the number of wheels that have sensors and where the placement is on the pads. Since the 1970s, these have been just a loop of wire with a small amount of current running through it.

On these older systems, the sensor itself had a known resistance value. When the resistance exceeded 2,000 ohms, a rectifier circuit in the instrument cluster sensed it as an open circuit and turned on the light. The most common failure for these types of circuits was physical damage and corrosion at the connector.

These systems are typically better than squealer-type wear sensors that require the driver to hear the brake noise.

New School

Modern brake pad wear sensors can do more than just warn the driver of a worn brake pad. These new wear sensors work with the rest of the brake system and can estimate the mileage until the brake pads wear out.

New wear sensors have two resistor circuits in parallel at two depths. The first resistor circuit is set at a higher position in the sensor, and the second resistor circuit is at a lower position.

When the first resistive circuit is broken, the resistance in the sensor will increase due to the resistors having a parallel structure. When the second wire is broken, the circuit is now open.

The first resistive circuit will not typically set a warning light. The information is used by the brake system to estimate the pad life remaining using other information. Called two-stage wear sensors, these are monitored by the ABS module and instrument cluster module on some vehicles.

The system wear sensors use information such as wheel speed, mileage, brake pressure, brake disc temperature and brake operating time to determine the life remaining in the pads. This is displayed in the information center or with a warning lamp that may go from yellow to red. Some systems may show the life left on the pads during start up.

The old trick of splicing the wires together to bypass the warning light will not work with two-stage sensors. The module passes voltage through the circuit and uses the amount of voltage drop to confirm the sensor is working. If the system notices that no voltage is dropping across the circuit, it will set a malfunction warning light.

Using the Parking Brake

On some European vehicles like Mercedes-Benz models, rear pad life is measured using the electronic parking brake module. The system engages the rear brakes with the stepper motor in the caliper or the motor that actuates the cables. The system will count the number of motor rotations needed to engage the rear brake pads. Some systems do this measurement with the key off.

Service Precautions

It is always a good idea to replace removable wear sensors. Over time the heat from the brakes can damage the wiring and clip that holds in the sensor. These sensors are very inexpensive when compared to a comeback. Many premium pads will include them as part of the brake pad set. Also, these sensors are available from many aftermarket suppliers.

Never forget to reset the brake life service indictor. On some vehicles this can be done using just the driver information center. On other vehicles, it might require the use of a scan tool.

