VW, Audi Lane Departure Warning Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Windshield repair isn’t as simple as it used to be, since today new glass also requires new ADAS calibrations.

Joe Keene demonstrates how such calibrations can be done accurately and efficiently on a front-facing camera with the Hunter ADASLink diagnostic scan tool and the DAS 3000 static fixture. Wheel clamps and a target board are used to ensure the lane departure warning camera on VW and Audi vehicles is precisely and quickly calibrated, with special attention on suspension level control and correctly measuring the ride height.

ADASLink’s onscreen instruction ensures no steps are missed, eliminating guesswork and providing a thoroughly documented calibration for more than 25 million vehicles.

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.