 VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Joe Keene discusses how to calibrate the surround view system on a VW/Audi vehicle.

Avatar
By Joe Keene

Today, a sideswiped side mirror doesn’t require replacing. It requires replacing and recalibrating the ADAS surround view system. Fortunately, with the ADASLink diagnostic scan tool, target mats, a tape measure and some space, it’s not a difficult process. Joe Keene methodically demonstrates the guided precise placement of the mats, before ADASLink quickly and efficiently directs the technician the rest of the way to an accurate calibration. ADASLink’s onscreen instruction ensures no steps are missed, eliminating guesswork and providing a thoroughly documented calibration for more than 25 million vehicles.

Related Articles

 This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

You May Also Like

Video

Performing a VVT Service Properly (VIDEO)

When servicing a VVT issue, take your time and follow the steps.
This video is sponsored by Standard.

Avatar
By Brian Sexton

So there's a vehicle in your bay with a check engine light, and the customer states that they've been experiencing one or all of the following, a rough or unstable idle, abnormal engine noises, engine stalling, lack of power, or reduced fuel economy.

The first step would be to connect your scan tool to the vehicle, perform a full system scan and check for stored codes. Once you've done this, you find codes which are related to camshaft position or camshaft timing. It sounds like it's a variable valve timing or VVT issue.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Spark Plug Replacements (VIDEO)

Don’t rush through a spark plug replacement. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

By Doug Kaufman
What’s All The Noise About? (Video)

Know the full situation when a customer says they can hear a loud buzzing in their vehicle. Sponsored by Carter Engineering.

By Eric Garbe
Before The Electric Fuel Pump (Video)

When a mechanical fuel pump comes into your shop, you need to know how to handle it. Sponsored by Carter Engineering.

By Eric Garbe
Spark Plug Tips (VIDEO)

Take a look at the three most common styles of spark plugs. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Audi EVAP Case Study

Let’s look at some of the things that you should know about Audi EVAP systems before trying to tackle such a repair.

By Brian Sexton
European Electric Parking Brake Service

Caliper-mounted systems will have a module mounted in the trunk with wiring going to the calipers.

By Andrew Markel
Audi Q Drivetrain Diagnostics

As the Quattro system has evolved, so have the controls for the front, rear and center differential systems.

By Andrew Markel
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Both systems generate friction to slow the wheels, but they use different designs to do it.

By Brendan Baker