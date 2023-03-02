VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Today, a sideswiped side mirror doesn’t require replacing. It requires replacing and recalibrating the ADAS surround view system. Fortunately, with the ADASLink diagnostic scan tool, target mats, a tape measure and some space, it’s not a difficult process. Joe Keene methodically demonstrates the guided precise placement of the mats, before ADASLink quickly and efficiently directs the technician the rest of the way to an accurate calibration. ADASLink’s onscreen instruction ensures no steps are missed, eliminating guesswork and providing a thoroughly documented calibration for more than 25 million vehicles.

This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.