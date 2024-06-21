Wagler CX Billet 6.7L Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder

At the 2023 PRI Show, we always make an effort to swing by the Wagler Competition Products booth and visit with owner Jeremy Wagler. We do that for two reasons – one, We like talking to Jeremy and catching up on his newest developments, and two, we like seeing those newest developments and getting the full details.

At this past year’s PRI, Jeremy brought with him two billet engines that truly impressed. One was the new billet Duramax drag-and-drive engine that we previously featured, and the other was a diesel engine Jeremy calls the Wagler CX – an all-billet 6.7L Cummins-based engine for drag racing and sled pulling applications. Jeremy was kind enough to walk us through the development of the CX and what customers can expect from it.

“We just call it the Wagler CX billet engine,” Wagler says. “Basically, it’s a replica of a Cummins engine, but just built completely different. We tried to make sure for all the rules, we have to keep the same crank center line, the cam center line, and the bore spacing all the same as factory, but everything else has changed.

“Starting from the top, the cylinder head, you can put the cylinder head right onto a Cummins engine. It’s billet aluminum and still takes the factory-style rocker arms, the pushrods, everything on that part is the same. The block can be made in two different deck heights, but the sleeves have a larger diameter and they interlock into each other. You can pull them out and replace them at the track if you’d like to or if you have an issue.

“The engine also has Jesel roller lifters in it, Manton pushrods, Manton rockers, and a COMP Cams camshaft. Again, the center line from the crank to the cam has to stay in the factory location to meet a lot of the class rules. We can run a factory crankshaft as well, or a lot of guys run a Winberg billet crankshaft.

“The connecting rods we make both 1” over or standard length, and then pair them with Ross pistons and Trend pins. Everything will fit a factory block, but this one’s just built completely different with the mono block. Basically, the sleeves fit in a section. The center section houses the upper bore of the crankshaft, the camshaft, and then it has a bedplate instead of individual main caps that can walk around under a lot of load. We make a bedplate that locks in and make it out of a special aluminum.”