Walker Products Expands Engine Management Program

The expansion includes 388 new part numbers to increase coverage for the highest demanding applications.
Walker Products has expanded its engine management program for North American markets, adding 388 new part numbers to increase coverage for the highest demanding applications. This expansion includes coverage for the U.S. domestic automakers, Japanese, European and Korean vehicles found in the U.S., Canada and Mexico markets. Also included in this product expansion are two new marine ignition wires, part of Walker’s exclusive Othermotive offering for marine applications, along with motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, commercial lawn and stationary equipment.

