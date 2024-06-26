Was This Week’s PopQuiz TOO Easy?

Here at MindGames Central, we sometimes wonder if we’re taking it too easy on you players. The puzzles are either too simple or you’re just too darn smart. Then we ask a few of our colleagues to test them out. Let’s just say no one was complaining that they weren’t challenging enough.

In the end, we’ve decided to stick with what we’ve been doing. Sometimes we make them too simple and sometimes we err in the other direction…it all seems to balance out in the end. Congratulations to everyone who stayed the course and entered the contest this week.

If you got all the questions right, congratulations! You were thrown into the hopper along with everyone. And if your name is listed below, even more congratulations – because you’ve been randomly selected to receive a $10 Starbucks gift card!

Here’s the lucky winners for this week.

• Rox Amiot, Bullard Havens Technical School, Bridgeport, CT

• Robert Johnson, Fred W. Eberle Tech Center, Buckhannon, WV

• Glenn Hubert, Glouchester County Institute of Technology, Jamestown, NC

• Donald Melanson, Minuteman Regional High School, Lexington, MA

• Shane Crolick, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Bryan Peck, CTC of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Jason Allen, Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis, IN

• Claude Townsend, Oakland Community College, Auburn Hills, MI

• Jeff Faircloth, Glouchester County Institute of Technology, Jamestown, NC

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Tool – enter correctly and you might be on next week’s list! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, June 30, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.