Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Watch Now: Tire Mounting and Balancing Livestream
Watch to see Andrew Markel and the summit racing experts think through complicated mounting and balancing challenges.
Most entry-level technicians can mount and balance 90 percent of tires and wheels. But, the other 10 percent of assemblies can trip them up due to low-profile tires, reverse drop centers and other challenges. In a one-hour LiveStream sponsored by Summit Racing, the mysteries of wheels and tires will be uncovered. The experts from Summit Racing will help a student to think through complicated mounting and balancing challenges.
The experts answer the following questions:
- How do you prevent damage to wheels when mounting and dismounting?
- What are the different ways to mount a wheel on a machine?
- How can a technician prevent damage to TPMS sensors?
- How does a balancer know the wheel is centered on the machine?
- What between static and dynamic balance?
- How does weight placement change the amount required to balance a wheel assembly?
- What is the difference between lug-centric and hub-centric wheels?
This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment.
