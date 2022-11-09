 Watch Now: Tire Mounting and Balancing Livestream
Training

Watch Now: Tire Mounting and Balancing Livestream

 

on

Watch to see Andrew Markel and the summit racing experts think through complicated mounting and balancing challenges. 
Most entry-level technicians can mount and balance 90 percent of tires and wheels. But, the other 10 percent of assemblies can trip them up due to low-profile tires, reverse drop centers and other challenges. In a one-hour LiveStream sponsored by Summit Racing, the mysteries of wheels and tires will be uncovered. The experts from Summit Racing will help a student to think through complicated mounting and balancing challenges. 

The experts answer the following questions:

  • How do you prevent damage to wheels when mounting and dismounting?
  • What are the different ways to mount a wheel on a machine?
  • How can a technician prevent damage to TPMS sensors?
  • How does a balancer know the wheel is centered on the machine?
  • What between static and dynamic balance?
  • How does weight placement change the amount required to balance a wheel assembly?
  • What is the difference between lug-centric and hub-centric wheels?

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment.

To watch previous livestreams, click here.

