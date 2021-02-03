WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

Having a place to call home means more now than ever — and WD-40 Brand is helping to make that happen for families across the globe by donating 50 cents to Habitat for Humanity International for every 12 oz. can of WD-40 Smart Straw sold at participating Lowe’s Home Improvement stores.

Between Feb. 1 and April 30, WD-40 Brand will donate up to $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity International to assist the global nonprofit housing organization in creating a world where everyone has a decent, safe and affordable place to call home. The effort marks the second year in which WD-40 Brand is supporting Habitat for Humanity.

“WD-40 Company values making things better than they are today with its products and through partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity,” said Erin Bala, director of brand management and innovation at WD-40 Company. “Throughout the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity has continued to advocate for housing solutions that will allow more people to gain access to affordable housing and we’re proud to help the organization achieve its goals.”

“In 2021, we will continue to support communities around the world by helping families build and improve their homes,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “The need for affordable housing has never been greater and WD-40 Company’s continued contribution will help communities become stronger and more resilient.”

WD-40 Smart Straw, in the iconic blue and yellow can, has a permanently attached straw that flips up for a pin-point stream and flips down for a wider spray. Pick up a can of WD-40 Smart Straw in-store at Lowe’s or online at Lowes.com.