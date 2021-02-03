Video
WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

Rachel Meyer Takes Over As Driver For Randy Meyer Racing

TrakMotive Introduces 16 New Driveshaft Assemblies

Continental Debuts New Packaging Design For ATE Brake Fluid
News

WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

 

Having a place to call home means more now than ever — and WD-40 Brand is helping to make that happen for families across the globe by donating 50 cents to Habitat for Humanity International for every 12 oz. can of WD-40 Smart Straw sold at participating Lowe’s Home Improvement stores. 

Advertisement
Between Feb. 1 and April 30, WD-40 Brand will donate up to $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity International to assist the global nonprofit housing organization in creating a world where everyone has a decent, safe and affordable place to call home. The effort marks the second year in which WD-40 Brand is supporting Habitat for Humanity. 

“WD-40 Company values making things better than they are today with its products and through partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity,” said Erin Bala, director of brand management and innovation at WD-40 Company. “Throughout the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity has continued to advocate for housing solutions that will allow more people to gain access to affordable housing and we’re proud to help the organization achieve its goals.”

“In 2021, we will continue to support communities around the world by helping families build and improve their homes,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “The need for affordable housing has never been greater and WD-40 Company’s continued contribution will help communities become stronger and more resilient.” 

WD-40 Smart Straw, in the iconic blue and yellow can, has a permanently attached straw that flips up for a pin-point stream and flips down for a wider spray. Pick up a can of WD-40 Smart Straw in-store at Lowe’s or online at Lowes.com.

Lowe’s has been a long-time supporter of Habitat for Humanity, including the Women Build initiative and other program and advocacy work. As a continuation of the partnership, 100% of all donations made through the Lowe’s “Be the Change” campaign from January 2021 to March 31, 2021 will be donated to Habitat for Humanity International. 

Learn more about WD-40 Brand at wd40.com and Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org.

Connect